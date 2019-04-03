Chilly start today, warmer weather on the way!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Grab a jacket because you’re going to need one this morning.
Temperatures have once again fallen into the upper 30s and low 40s across the Tennessee Valley. Wind is light this morning and should stay that way as it turns to the south as we move into the afternoon.
That south wind, combined with plenty of sunshine, will help things warm up quickly with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s! Late in the day clouds will build in and that trend will continue into the overnight hours.
Thursday will start off warm as more cloud cover pushes in. That will bring in a chance at some rain and thunderstorms as we move on into the afternoon and overnight into Friday.
They heaviest of the rain should be well towards our south, which will cut off much of the energy here in the Valley.
Because of that we don’t expect anything severe. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear some rumbles of thunder and some heavy rain at times overnight Thursday into Friday.
The warm weather looks to continue into the weekend with several days at 70 degrees or above! We also have daily rain changes from Thursday through Tuesday of next week.
