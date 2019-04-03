Bill would ban nearly all abortions in AL

"HB 314 and SB 211 would be a death sentence for women across this state. They would also criminalize our doctors, forcing them to make an impossible choice: treat their pregnant patients or protect themselves instead. In a state that already suffers from a physician shortage, high rates of infant and maternal mortality, cervical cancer mortality, unintended pregnancy, teen births, rural health care crisis, and opioid addiction, our lawmakers should be focused on increasing access to care - not restricting it. Beyond that, these bans are blatantly unconstitutional and lawmakers know it - they just don’t care. Alabamians are just pawns in this political game to challenge access to safe, legal abortion nationally.”