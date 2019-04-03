Autistic Tuscumbia boy sells shirts he designed for autism awareness

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - In honor of Autism Awareness Day, one student in Tuscumbia got some of his fellow classmates at R.E Thompson to wear a shirt he created to spread awareness and raise money for Autism Speaks.
Brayden Landers, who is autistic, has raised $600 dollars so far by selling his shirts. The money raised will be donated in honor of Brayden and a little boy named Jackson Chandler from Tuscaloosa.
His guidance counselor, Laura Norton, says Brayden is a very special little boy.
“Brayden is such a shining light in this building. We all just love Brayden,” said Norton. R.E. Thompson would not be the same without Brayden. And for him to do that, that just says a lot for kids his age, and especially one with autism."
Norton says all of Brayden’s classmates love him and treat him just like everyone else, both in the classroom and after school.
