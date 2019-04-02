Showers early, then a beautiful day ahead!

Scattered showers are moving through the Valley this morning, but we should see a nice dry day across the Tennessee Valley.
Light showers will linger through the early morning hours but should be out the Valley by 8 or 9 am. As the rain dries up, we expect the clouds to clear up. This trend should last all day and that will bring us plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be into the low to mid 60s across the Valley today, with a northwest wind around 5 mph. Wednesday will be a beautiful day as well, but it will start off chilly with the upper 30s. Sunshine for much of Wednesday will allow temps to climb into the low to mid 70s with help from a south wind.
Rainfall chances will pick up as we look to the end of the week, especially Thursday afternoon. We don’t expect any severe weather with these storms, but we could see a few thunderstorms. Rain looks to linger into the morning hours on Friday before drying for the afternoon.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
