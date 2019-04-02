Shot fired during robbery at Huntsville drive-thru, police say

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It was a scary shift for workers at a Huntsville Popeyes when a gunman walked up to the drive-thru window.
Police say it happened at about 11 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes at the corner of University Drive and Jordan Lane.
The drive-thru staff was waiting on a customer when an armed man with his face covered walked up and opened the window. According to police, the suspect told the worker to stay calm and he reached for the cash drawer.
Investigators say when the employee tried to close it, the robber fired a shot then grabbed the money and ran off.
No one was injured.
The robbery investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.