Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month to be designated for Florence, UNA

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - One in five women and one in 71 men will be sexually assaulted, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
On Tuesday night, the Florence City Council will issue a proclamation designating April as Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month for Florence and the UNA campus.
Education and prevention coordinator Madeleine Frankford says many sexual assault victims feel silenced.
They hope by bringing awareness to this issue it will help victims get the resources and support they need.
Frankford says many sexual assault victims feel scared and alone. That is why many sexual assaults are never reported.
“It can be scary for a survivor to come forward and tell their story and find resources and we want those individuals to have support,” said Frankford.
UNA, One Place, and other groups are partnering this month to educate students and the community about what resources are available for victims. Resources include counseling, victim advocates, medical professionals, and legal support.
“We are hosting a symposium later this month. We have different events on campus. Take Back the night that we are taking part in. So we have a lot of different things going on as well as spreading awareness,” said Frankford.
