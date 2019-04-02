’Overall our structures are in pretty good shape’: Officials weigh in on bridge conditions across N. Alabama

ELKMONT, AL (WAFF) - Thousands of drivers travel across bridges in north Alabama every single day. It’s often an afterthought of how safe those bridges are for commuters. Officials for both County and State monitored bridges overwhelmingly say “they’re safe.”
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) tells WAFF 48 News they inspect bridges every two years. Sometimes inspections are done more often based on conditions.
Weight restrictions are placed on bridges with lower grades that are in need of repair. Regionally, there are no weight restricted bridges, and only a few statewide, according to ALDOT officials.
That same process is shared by county inspectors as well. Both Madison County and Limestone County engineers report standard conditions.
“All of our structures are where they can remain open," said Marc Massey, Limestone County engineer. “We just maybe have a heightened sense of what needs to be done. So we’re trying to do some advanced planning.”
Massey’s team is working around the clock to fix issues that pass inspection but aren’t up to their standards.
“If we get the funds we do have several structures that are shovel ready," said Massey.
Limestone County inspectors have a list of “trouble” areas that are top priority. Two on Thatch Road in Elkmont top the list. They have 161 structures in total across the County.
“We’ve had some wrecks here," said Heath Emerson in explaining bridge conditions. He’s lived on Thatch for over 16 years. "You can see where it’s starting to decay under the bridge as well as on the asphalt.”
“When it gets to a 3 ton posting there is some remediation that we can do, some additional structural support we can do. But ultimately when it gets to that point, we have to start looking at replacement," explained Massey.
The plan in Limestone County is to rely on gas tax funds to pay for repairs. Massey and his team will apply for grants through the initiative. He expects the money to pump in by November 2019 and work to begin tentatively around January 2020.
“I think it will be money well spent," said Emerson.
