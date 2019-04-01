Ohio man travels 5,000 miles with son to watch twelfth straight Indians’ home opener, after being stranded in Iceland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - How far would you travel to see your favorite team open their season?
For Scott Ellsworth of Parma that distance was over 5,000 miles.
Ellsworth who now resides in Columbus traveled with his family of four from Iceland to watch the Tribe take the field.
This was after being stranded in Iceland after the airline they used to get there (Wow Air) shut down abruptly.
According to WSYX, the family flew from Detroit to Reykjavik for a spring break trip.
They were hit with the news once they landed, but that was just the beginning.
Everything ended up working out in time for the big day.
"I don't even care if they win or lose, it's about the experience," Ellsworth said during the game.
His 12-year-old-son Kai watched alongside, smiling from ear to ear.
The family has been to the last 12 home openers, the streak started when Kai was a baby.
The family has a lot of history at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario:
Scott married his wife of 20 years at the park back when it was ‘The Jake.'
The game came down to the wire but the Indians were able to pull through late.
“I’m a delusional Cleveland fan, so I’ll always think the best,” Ellsworth said.
The family hopped back on the road following the game, and Kai will be up bright and early for school tomorrow.
