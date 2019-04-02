Moe’s BBQ closing in Jones Valley, moving downtown

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Only a few months after the closure of Cecil Ashburn Drive, Moe’s BBQ in Jones Valley is choosing to close its doors after 10 years.
Mike Ellis and Chris Clowers are co-owners of the Jones Valley restaurant.
Ellis says they saw about a 35% loss in revenue since Cecil Ashburn’s closure in January. He says they knew the road closing would affect their business, but they didn’t know by how much. He says they took steps to prepare for the closure, such as moving salary employees to other stores.
While a tough one to make, Ellis says the decision to close was strictly a business move.
“We lost a good bit of money in January and February. We don’t know yet about March. March we covered a little bit, it’s usually one of our best months of the year, it certainly won’t be that way this year. It was a business decision.” said Ellis.
The owners are now trying to look to the future, instead of dwelling on the past.
Right below the “closed” sign on the restaurant doors, you’ll see a picture of the new restaurant opening in downtown Huntsville on Holmes Avenue.
The owners hope to have that new location up and running on May 1st.
