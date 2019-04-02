Mazda Toyota exec says plant hiring will continue to 2022

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Our news partners at the Decatur Daily are learning more about the ongoing hiring process at the new Mazda Toyota plant.
As we told you last week, jobs are now posted and applications are being accepted.
The Decatur Daily has found out that the company is looking to hire 102 skilled labor workers this year for maintenance, tool and die jobs and assistant managers.
Thirty production leaders and trainers will be hired by next month, start in July, then travel to Japan for training for two months.
