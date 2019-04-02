Huntsville Botanical Garden CEO to retire after storied tenure

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Huntsville Botanical Garden Board of Directors has announced that CEO Paula Steigerwald has announced her retirement effective August 30, 2019.
Steigerwald has served as CEO since joining the garden in 2002. During her tenure, the garden has undergone transformation and growth.
“The past 17 years have been marvelous, and we have achieved great things at the Garden,” said Paula Steigerwald, CEO Huntsville Botanical Garden. “It is my hope that the things we have achieved will be just the beginning of great things yet to come for the garden.
“Paula has done an amazing job as CEO of the garden. She provided the leadership, vision, enthusiasm, imagination, and diplomacy to transform this organization into one of the state’s top tourist attractions and a resource we are proud to have in our community,” said Huntsville Botanical Garden Board Chair, Penny Billings. “I would like to thank Paula for her service and wish her nothing but the best as she moves into this new phase of life.”
Under Steigerwald’s leadership, the garden has added The Children’s Garden and Nature Center, the Teledyne Terrace, the Parking Garden and Column Gateway Garden Entrance, and the most recent addition, the Eloise McDonald Propst Guest Center, that opened in 2017. The Garden was named the Attraction of the Year for the State of Alabama (2008), the Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit of the Year (2008), and the #3 tourism attraction which charge admission in the State (2017 and 2018).
A search committee has been named, and a national search will begin immediately to fill the role. Interested candidates can submit their resumes at hsvbgceosearch@gmail.com.
