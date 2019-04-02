Florence rape suspect accused of getting victim drunk, buying her Plan B pill

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence police have charged a man with rape. Authorities say he is also accused of buying the alleged victim a Plan B pill.
Florence police say the victim told investigators that Stephen McGee raped her in the summer of 2017. She said McGee invited her and her friend to his home, provided them with alcohol and then took advantage of her when she was drunk.
According to investigators, she told police McGee brought her a Plan B pill the next day.
The victim says she was harassed by McGee and that’s why she came forward.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.