Decatur church raising money for clean water in Haiti

DECTAUR, AL (WAFF) - Decatur’s Grant Street Church of Christ is hosting its first annual ‘Walk For Water’ event with ‘Healing Hands International’.
It’s free to participate and you get a free t-shirt. All the proceeds will go toward building a well in Haiti for people to have quicker access to clean water.
Right now, outreach minister Robert Guinn says, they have about $5,000 raised. He says, it takes $7,500 to build a well.
“We are sitting at approximately 5-thousand of that goal that we’ve already reached and it’s not even race day. How awesome would it be if we could drill more than one, so we are looking for people to join us for the walk and help us with this cause to help others in need,” Guinn said.
The event is Saturday, April 6 at Wilson-Morgan Park in Decatur. The walk starts at 9 a.m.
For details on how to sign up, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.