LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Since Alabamians are now paying more at the pump some of you in the Shoals are wondering when the tax money be put to good use to fix county roads.
Even though many Alabamians aren't thrilled about the gas hike county leaders in the Shoals will be putting the money from the gas tax to good use.
Lauderdale and Colbert counties are in desperate need for funds to start paving projects for roads that are deemed dangerous. Some are cracked, others have potholes, and some are closed because they are not safe to travel on. The money the counties will be getting from the gas tax will finally allow county leaders to allocate money to repair or replace roads and bridges.
Happy Hallow will be our first project that's a major collector that a lot of people use and travel daily, said, Lauderdale County Commissioner Roger Garner.
There is a list of repaving projects in Colbert County as well.
Roads that would come to mind would be River Road, Hawk Pride Mountain is one of our main targets. I would also think a lot of our county line roads, said, Colbert County Engineer John Bedford
For now, county leaders plan to borrow money from their general fund or get a loan to start the projects until they start seeing the money come in from the gas tax. The projects will be finished within four years.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.