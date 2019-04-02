Colbert commission could select new administrator Tuesday

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A new county administrator could be named in Colbert County very soon.
Commission members spent part of last week interviewing these five candidates.
During a meeting on Tuesday night, this list may be cut down to just two candidates.
Then, a vote could be held on a new county administrator.
Commissioners are voting on who will replace former administrator Kathy Polk, who left the job in February after being there since 2011.
Read more at the Times Daily.
