Clinton Avenue is getting a makeover

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Work has already started on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville. The first phase of construction is underway, from Governors Drive to Andrew Jackson Way.
"We've contracted with Reed Contracting and they've started work on Clinton Avenue at Governors Drive all the way to California Street. This will occur in three phases because this is a highly trafficked corridor," explained Kelly Schrimsher, Communications Director for the City of Huntsville.
Each segment will include pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements in addition to resurfacing, re-milling and repaving the street.
From Woodson to Governors Drive on Clinton Avenue will have bike lanes that connect to other bike lanes downtown.
"There's more roadwork going on in the city of Huntsville right now than in any time in our history that we could even imagine. As Mayor Battle has frequently said, the good news is, we're paving roads. The bad news is, we're paving roads. We're spending more than $800 million on roadwork in the city. It's progress, it's going to be fabulous when we're through. We're taking care of our infrastructure. But it's going to be painful and inconvenient from time to time," Schrimsher said.
For the first phase of construction, contractors are starting with concrete work on curbs, sidewalks and pedestrian access from the Triana Boulevard/Governors Drive/Clinton Avenue intersection to Woodson Avenue. Once complete, that segment of Clinton will be re-configured and repaved, from four lanes to three lanes, and will include bike lanes in each direction. The middle lane will serve as a continuous turn lane for motorists.
Phase II and III of the Clinton Avenue repaving project will also include curb and handicap accessibility improvements. Phase II will cover the segment from Woodson Street to Lincoln Street, keeping the current road configuration intact. Phase III will pave the two-lane residential section of Clinton Avenue from Lincoln Street to Andrew Jackson Way.
Contractors will be keeping at least one lane of traffic open in each direction throughout the construction process. Work is expected to be complete by mid-summer.
Drivers can expect delays in the area and should proceed with extreme caution, yielding to construction workers on site. Commuters are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.
"There's so much work occurring in the city, we need the residents to be patient with us. There is a plan. This is all good. we will not go and repave a road until all of the infrastructure work is done. Then we'll go back and resurface and put the roads back in tip top condition," Schrimsher stated.
Work is also happening on Church Street and Pratt Avenue.
Meanwhile, there were delays on Governors Drive Monday morning due to a contractor unloading equipment to do work on Parkhilll Road.
Early Tuesday, traffic engineers were out resetting the signal at Governors and Parkhill.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city leaders addressed the matter in an effort to remedy the situation.
Officials say no work will be done by the city on Governors Drive moving forward, unless it’s at night, until work on Cecil Ashburn Drive is finished.
“We had a couple of backups at Governors Drive and Parkhill that were completely unintentional so the mayor has had high level conversations with all the parties involved to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. All well-intentioned, work that needs to occur, but we think we can do a better job to make sure that anything that might interfere with traffic can occur during nighttime hours,” Schrimsher added.
For updates on this project, visit the ROADWORK UPDATES page on the City’s website.
