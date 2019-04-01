16-year-old facing assault charge after shooting 3 other juveniles in Limestone County, deputies say

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Authorities in Limestone County confirm a shooting took place over the weekend and a 16-year-old is the suspect.
Limestone County deputies tell us they believe the suspect, Ky’Raun Yarbrough, shot three other juveniles following a fight.
The incident happened on Brownsferry Road around 7 on Saturday. Police found two gunshot victims and were told the suspect had left in a vehicle after the shooting.
A third victim had already been taken to the hospital by someone’s personal vehicle by the time officers got to the scene.
Investigators believe Yarbrough had been bullying other juveniles and when one of them stood up to him, the two got into a fight. That’s when investigators say Yarbrough left and got a gun, and drove to Brownsferry Road, where everyone was gathered outside.
We’re told one of the victims was shot twice, while two others were shot as well.
The victim who was shot twice was hospitalized. He is expected to recover.
The other two victims were not hospitalized.
Yarbrough was booked into the Limestone County Jail and charged with assault in the 1st degree.
Authorities are still investigating this shooting.
