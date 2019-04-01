Work set to begin on new Ag Center in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Work could be getting underway soon on a new Agricultural Event Center in Lauderdale County.
Land could start getting cleared as early as this week, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Members of the Agriculture Authority believe completion of the land purchased in March should mean things will progress smoothly.
Local leaders say engineers have started a topographical survey and workers will be on site as early as this week.
The center will be located between Highway 72 and Florence Boulevard.
