Victim’s family issues statement in Trussville Cracker Barrel shooting

TRUSSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Charges have been upgraded against the man who is accused of shooting another man at the Trussville Cracker Barrel last Thursday.
Chief Eric Rush says Bryan Patrick Hancock is now charged with capital murder. Family members say the victim, 40-year-old Randy Young, died Saturday night.
The family has now issued the following statement:
“The entire Young family is deeply hurt by the loss of Randy Young. Randy was considered the glue for our entire family and is missed more than anyone can be.
His entire life was about giving to others, so it pains us that anyone could find it in their heart to take a life that gave so generously to others.
In reflecting on Randy’s life, we embrace his life as one that was selfless, dutiful and genuine.
Although unmarried, and without children, he served as a father figure to the daughter of his girlfriend. He was a dutiful leader with Santek Waste Disposal, and dreamed of owning his own trucking company: Thomas Young Hauling. He was a genuine soul.
Randy’s life may have been taken, but his light will never be dimmed.
As we work closely with our legal counsel, we thank the entire community for the prayers and support we’ve received.”
