Saturn V rocket restoration almost complete

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - $1.3 million. That’s the total cost of the Saturn V rocket restoration project currently taking place at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The project should be completed in just a couple weeks and you have an opportunity to help paint.
Employees at the Space and Rocket Center are trying to raise $250,000 to help pay for the restoration project of the Saturn V Rocket. They say they’re $50,000 short, so there’s one final push for a big project. Wednesday is the deadline to sign up. For $1,000 you can paint the Saturn V rocket.
“We’ll take you up about 40 to 45 feet, give you a paint brush and we’ll have the opportunity to put the finishing coats on the Saturn V,” said Brenda Carr, vice president of advancement at the Space & Rocket Center.
With the help of a crane, crews have spent four months cleaning and painting the Saturn V rocket that points high in the sky. Of course, $1,000 is out of most of our budgets, but we’ll all benefit from the finished project.
“We’re getting many people who’ve come down the road and said my goodness, it’s looking absolutely fabulous. This was the response we wanted because we hear so often from the community, this is their icon for this area and they have ownership in it,” said Carr.
By mid-April, all of the painting will be done but that’s not the final step of the Saturn V Rocket. A company will then come in and install lights to help make the Saturn V rocket glow.
Restoration efforts are also underway to clean up the other rockets at the Space & Rocket Center.
If you want to get involved and make a donation here’s a link to sign-up, remember the deadline is Wednesday, and painting will take place April 5 and 6. https://rocketcenter.com/revive
