Renovations underway for ball fields at Tuscumbia park

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - Crews are working on some long-awaited renovations to the Coburn Park baseball complex in Tuscumbia.
The work is being done thanks to a $2.5 million bond issue approved in 2018, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Concrete steps are being added between the upper and lower levels of the complex.
Officials are also hoping that work being done on the sidewalks will make the complex more handicapped accessible.
The complex is also getting a new sign.
The renovations and equipment cost around $10,000, according to Parks and Recreation Department Director Joel Kendrick.
