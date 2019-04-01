Redstone Arsenal provides update on recreation badges

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (WAFF) - Hundreds of people are taking advantage of Redstone Arsenal’s enhanced access for the public.
The installation is issuing recreation badges to open its doors more to Tennessee Valley families.
"We would like to invite the Huntsville and Tennessee Valley population to come and visit Redstone Arsenal," said Colonel Kelsey Smith, Redstone Arsenal's garrison commander. "We invite you in to have dinner, have lunch with us."
Recreation opportunities that are now available to guests who are otherwise unaffiliated with the Arsenal.
The recreation badge allows the general public access to various recreational and Family and MWR activities.
First, those interested must go to the Visitors Center at Gate 9 on Rideout Road/Main Gate and a background check is done.
“When we’re able to see that you meet our security classification, we’ll issue you a badge here at the Visitors Center. You’re authorized to come on and off post. You can visit our MWR facilities like the bowling center, the golf course and some of our eating establishments,” Col. Smith stated.
There's also bicycling, mountain bike and hiking trails, sports fields and an arts and crafts center.
"Just over 700 people have applied so far. We've taken applications since the first of January. Since March 4th, we've been issuing cards to those who've previously applied and to those who are now applying and get them as they walk through the door. We've issued about 267 of those cards," Smith added.
Only nine of the 700 applicants have been turned down and the process was not impacted by the government shutdown, according to the garrison commander. Officials reworked some of the policies and procedures from when the new access changes were initially announced, in order to provide the best security and safety for those who live and work on the installation.
The colonel says the process for new applicants now takes about 15 minutes.
As for where you can and cannot go on the Arsenal, he said: "It's clearly stated and outlined in the policy of the places we don't want you. Primarily, that's the place that says that unauthorized access is prohibited. Stay clear of those areas. Go to the areas we've invited you to."
There's no cost associated with the badges and they are good for six months.
Visitors with recreation badges should enter by Gate 8 Goss Road, which is at the intersection of Drake Avenue and Patton Road.
The installation access badge is intended for its holder only to access Redstone Arsenal recreation locations. If a driver wishes to access Redstone Arsenal using the recreation access badge, all others in the vehicle will be required to provide access credentials.
“What we do is strategically important to the security of the United States. We would like to invite you on to see what we do for you every day as well as share in the community that is our military. We’d like to embrace you and we’d like you to embrace us,” Colonel Smith said.
