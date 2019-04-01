Police searching for missing teen possibly traveling with 47-year-old man

PORT BARRE, LA (WAFB) - Port Barre Police are asking for help locating Domeanna Spell, 15, last seen Thursday, Mar. 28 around 7 a.m.
Investigators say Domeanna was last seen exiting a bus at Port Barre High School. She is believed to be traveling with Cory “Shane” Disotel, 47, in a silver 2003 Honda Civic. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the vehicle has Louisiana license plate 995CGK.
Police believe Spell may have changed her appearance some, but say she is described as the following:
- White Female
- Approximately 5’2” in height
- Around 105 pounds in weight,
- Last seen with long, light brown hair
- Has blue/ hazel eyes
Police are asking the public, friends, classmates of Domeanna, to come forward with any information or tips, no matter how significant it may or may not seem. Investigators can be reached at 1 (800) 225-5324 anytime of the day or night.
