Lawrence County impacted years after International Paper’s closure

COURTLAND, AL (WAFF) - It’s been nearly five years International Paper closed in Courtland, but workers are still feeling the impact.
The plant’s annual payroll before its closure was $86 million, according to the Decatur Daily.
The county government and the schools have fewer employees than they did five years ago, with fewer programs and services offered.
The financial impact of the shutdown cos the school system and the county more than $1 million each.
“The general public doesn’t understand. People say the money is there. There’s not much more we can cut. This county doesn’t have the money to pave roads and do things it needs to do.” said District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey.
About 318 of the plants, 1,100 workers were Lawrence County residents at the time of the closure.
