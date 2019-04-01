Freezing temperatures today, warmer weather ahead

Happy Monday! Grab a jacket, you’ll need one this morning as temperature across the Tennessee Valley are below freezing.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley until 9 AM this morning. Temperatures this morning are starting off near or below freezing in some spots, but the wind chill is even colder due to a north wind around 10 mph. We’ll see some sunshine throughout the day today with passing clouds, but temperatures won’t warm up too much. Temperatures around lunchtime into the low 50s, and afternoon highs will be into the upper 50s and possibly the low 60s. Wind will be around 5 to 10 mph.
Clouds will build throughout the day today and I as we head on into the overnight tonight that will lead to some milder temperatures to start your Tuesday. Morning temperatures Tuesday will be right around 40-degrees for much of the Valley. To start the day off we could see some light showers east of I-65 but overall it will be very light. Skies will start cloudy and then as we see some clearing. Our next best chance at rain won’t be here until Thursday as showers and even a possible thunderstorm make their way in for the end of the week. By the end of the week we will see a lot more warmth, but rain chances will stick with us through the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
