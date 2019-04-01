Five candidates being considered for Colbert County administrator

COLBERT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Colbert County Commission could choose a new administrator for the county this week.
After interviewing five candidates last Tuesday, the county could have a new adminstrator this Tuesday, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The candidates being considered are:
- Deanna Thomas - works in the commission as the Human Resources Manager
- Roger Creekmore - former Colbert County Commissioner
- Carolyn Taylor - former Tuscumbia City Clerk
- April Bearden - served as the county’s general fund accountant
- Steve Lolley - retired banker
The commission is looking to replace former administrator Kathy Polk, who retired at the end of February after being in the position since 2011.
The top two candidates are likely to be announced during Tuesday’s commission meeting, with a vote on the new administrator possible for that same night.
