Family of Huntsville mother stabbed to death celebrates her 30th birthday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The family of Tiffany Kelley, the Huntsville mother killed in a violent stabbing, came together Sunday to celebrating the 29 years of life she lived.
Kelley was stabbed to death September 2018. X’Zavier Kamontae Scott, 20, and his 17-year-old Domanek Lane Jackson are charged with capital murder in her death.
A balloon release was held after a celebratory cookout in her honor. “She was like the life of the party," her sister said.
Her family tells 48 News that she was full of life before her death. “I just can’t get over her. I miss her so much," her niece said.
“She had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody," her sister said.
Tuesday, April 2, Kelley would have been 30 years old.
Scott and Jackson were captured in September. The couple were arrested in Clark County, Alabama and later extradited to Huntsville.
Police say Scott and Jackson were in Huntsville for about two weeks before Kelley’s murder in September. Investigators testify that Kelley encountered Scott and Jackson at the Dollar General near the intersection of SW Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville. The couple reportedly asked for a ride and Kelley agreed to help.
Kelley was later found stabbed to death on Green Cove Road. Her body was left in the road and her car was stolen.
Authorities recovered Kelley’s car when they took Scott and Jackson into custody in Clarke County.
Authorities say Scott and his girlfriend traveled to Clarke County to stay at Scott’s cousin’s home. The cousin knew nothing about Kelley’s murder, according to police.
A knife was recovered. The pair did try to clean the car, but investigators say evidence was recovered.
It’s unclear if the recovered weapon was used to kill Kelley.
Both cases against Scott and Jackson will be held before a grand jury.
