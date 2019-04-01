Entertainment district weekends planned for the summer in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence City Council has mapped out the specific dates for entertainment district weekends this summer.
The entertainment district in downtown Florence allows the public to carry alcohol outside of businesses within the area in specifically marked cups.
Hours for the district are 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The weekends those district hours will take effect include:
- April 13-14
- May 17-18 (Arts Alive Festival)
- June 21-22
- July 26-27 (final weekend of the W.C. Handy Music Festival)
- August 23-24 (Billy Reid Shindig)
- September 27-28 (UNA Homecoming)
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.