Deputies: Taser used to bring Marshall County man into custody following chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after officers say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended in DeKalb County.
This all happened on March 20.
Marshall County authorities tell us Tyler Otinger was stopped in the Matlin area. While speaking to Otinger, officers noticed a bag containing a white substance on the dash of his car. That’s when they say Otinger sped away.
Officers were later able to stop Otinger in DeKalb County, where he began resisting arrest. Deputies say they had to use a taser to bring Otinger into custody.
Authorities then found crystal meth and 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle.
Otinger was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude an officer.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.