Decatur lawmaker to propose statewide abortion ban

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - A locally sponsored bill that would criminalize abortion will be proposed in the Alabama state legislature Tuesday.
District 8 Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, who was an advocate for the heartbeat bill, wants to put doctors who perform abortions in jail.
Collins says the Supreme Court got Roe v. Wade wrong because of the medical technology that was available at the time. She believes Roe v. Wade should be reversed.
Collins says there is the exception of health and life risk that would not fall under this bill.
“I believe I’ll have enough co-sponsors that will just pass the bill, so I think this is a good time. I think you see from the opposite extreme some states are doing, everybody is sensing there could be a change in the Supreme Court and how they view it. If nothing else, to make it a state decision, and our citizens voted a majority that this was a priority to put in our Constitution that we are a pro-life state,” said Collins.
