Decatur City Council considering draft ordinance on ambulance service

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Members of the Decatur City Council are considering a proposal revolving around ambulance service response times, but it’s receiving some criticism.
The draft ordinance for the city would not only put fines in places for slow responses, but would give the service the option of scheduling non-emergency calls, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
Councilman Charles Kirby says he doesn’t think an ordinance regulating the ambulance service is needed.
Council Billy Jackson, meanwhile, says the draft “is moving in the right direction but it hasn’t gone far enough.”
This is the third draft of the ordinance since the committee started working on a new ordinance last year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.