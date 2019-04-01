Construction moving forward on new UNA nursing building

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Construction is moving forward on the University of North Alabama’s new nursing building, thanks to drier weather.
The skeleton of the building is being put in place, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The 55,000 square-foot building, named the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, will also include an atrium in the center of the building.
Crews are hoping to be finished with construction by December of this year.
