Albertville looking to outsource mowing responsibilities of Highway 431 corridor to private contractor

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Albertville plans to have a cleaner city.
And they’re planning to do it by contracting out mowing services Highway 431.
In recent years the city has outsourced other duties and found it to be more cost effective.
They feel this will be a win-win situation.
The city has nearly 10 miles of right of way and medians to cut along the Highway 431 corridor but that’s about to change.
Like their ambulance service and trash pickup, the city is now looking to outsource most of it's summertime mowing.
Council president Nathan Broadhurst says it's usually done by the public works department.
Bids have come in and Broadhurst estimates they'll save a thousand dollars in mowing cost every time it has to be done.
So, instead of mowing grass, Broadhurst says the goal is to keep the public works guys working on sidewalks and curbs to make the city look more attractive.
They'll leave the grass cutting to the contractor.
“They’ll do trash pickup and mowing through the medians and on the right of way on the sides of the highway so we’re excited about seeing the appearance of the corridor being improved but also very excited about being able to hopefully maximize the resources in our public works department,” said Broadhurst.
The city is expected to vote on the measure when they meet Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.