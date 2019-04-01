Board being formed to determine fate of Paint Rock School

What will happen to Paint Rock School? Well, that’s the question for a board being formed by the Jackson County Commission. The commission is meeting today to begin putting names together for a board to decide the fate of the school. The school was closed last fall after school officials deemed it was too costly to maintain. The Jackson County Commission plans to vote on members of the board when they meet again later this month. It will be their job to determine just how to pay for it’s upkeep should the community wish to keep it.