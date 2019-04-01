Board being formed to determine fate of Paint Rock School

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - What will be the future of Paint Rock School?
The school was closed after the 2018 school year and now the County Commission is looking into if it can be of value to the community.
The commission is appointing a board to determine just that.
The ball is finally rolling on the future of Paint Rock school but the big question is will the community be able to pay for it?
“It’s going to be a tremendous cost. You know you have to keep liability insurance, you’ve got to keep the power bill paid, insurance on the building. I just don’t know if they’ll be able to do that or not. Our hopes are that the community can,” said Chairman Tim Guffey.
Guffey says once the board is formed it could take up to six months to come back with their answers.
