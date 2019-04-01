Baby ducks rescued from sewer drain by Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s the most adorable rescue you’ll hear about all day.
Three Huntsville police officers were on duty Sunday when they got a call about ducklings stuck in a sewer drain on Summer Cove Circle, north of Harbin Road on the west side of town.
They could hear the little guys quacking down below so they acted fast.
“We got a pry bar and pried the manhole cover off. Officer Kosiba jumped down there and started looking for them. There’s no telling how long these ducks would have been down there in the sewer if we hadn’t been able to get them out safely. We’re just glad that a citizen notified us and we were able to help these ducks out,” said officer Cody Glass.
The ducklings were taken to a facility that does wildlife rehabilitation so they could get some extra TLC. Great job by those officers.
The rescued was caught on camera by Fiona Waymire, who shared the photo on Twitter.
