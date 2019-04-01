Athens teen charged with assault after allegedly shooting three juveniles

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A sixteen-year old Athens teen is being charged as an adult, after allegedly shooting three other juveniles following a physical altercation.
Ky’Raun Yarbrough is charged with assault 1st degree. He is held in the Limestone County Jail with no bond set at this time.
According to authorities, deputies responded to the call of a shooting in the 15000 block of Brownsferry Road around 7:00 pm. Saturday, where they found two gunshot victims and were told Yarbrough had left in a vehicle after he shot the victims.
A third victim had already been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Authorities say, the investigation determined that Yarbrough had allegedly been bullying several other juveniles earlier, one of the juveniles stood up to him, and the two got into a physical altercation.
Yarbrough then allegedly left and got a handgun, and he drove to the residence on Brownsferry Road where the victims and other juveniles were gathered outside.
Yarbrough got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking the another male from the previous altercation twice (once in the stomach and once in the leg). Rounds also struck a second male in the leg and grazed the shirt of a juvenile female.
The victim who was struck twice had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital in a personal vehicle when deputies arrived. He was then transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance for surgery. He is expected to recover.
The other two victims did not seek medical treatment. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.
