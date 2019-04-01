Alabama ties for 5th in the US in number of women murdered on the job, Tennessee ties for 4th

(WAFF) - April begins Workplace Violence Awareness Month and with that, a new report places Alabama and Tennessee near the top of the list when it comes to the number of women murdered at work.
A report from the National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS) looked at states with the highest number of female workplace homicides per capita.
The top five states for female homicides at work are:
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Nevada
- Florida and Tennessee (tie)
- Wisconsin and Alabama (tie)
The data for the report was collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can read the full report here.
For Alabama, the state saw its peak numbers in 2012 and 2014 with four homicides in both years, according to researchers.
Tennessee ties with Florida with a score
One highlight of the study is that it shows women are nearly three times more likely to suffer from homicide-related deaths in the workplace.
The month that these homicides are more likely to occur is coincidentally April.
