Wounded veteran gets wheelchair donation

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - A wounded veteran can now get around much easier thanks to a donation of a $16,000 all-terrain wheelchair.
The donation is a result of a partnership between The Independence Fund, a national nonprofit assisting catastrophically wounded veterans, and Auburn University’s Kappa Alpha Order.
Saturday, medically-retired U.S. Army wounded veteran Karlton Berry was presented l with an all-terrain, tracked wheelchair.
“It’ll definitely benefit me in a lot of stuff. I’m glad. It definitely brightened my day when they told me I was getting one. I was like, ‘Okay, now I can get around a lot more. Going hunting and stuff outdoors, I can be a lot more mobile than being in a regular wheelchair,’ I’m definitely excited about it and definitely excited to see how it works,” said Berry.
This year, nine chapters of Kappa Alpha are raising money for wounded veterans, with Auburn being the first to reach their goal.
To date, the independence fund has donated around 2,400 all-terrain wheelchairs.
