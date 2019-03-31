Very cool day, temperatures will warm through the week

This morning is much cooler than yesterday. The cold front that sparked showers last night is now dragging in very cold air behind it. Temperatures have dropped about 20 degrees from yesterday. The cold northerly flow is coming in strong, moving at about 10-20 mph.
Drier air will aid in decreasing clouds later today. Temperatures will warm through the work week. The first half of the work week will be nice with dry and sunny conditions.
Thursday and Friday will be the next chance for rain. Rain will return during the afternoon hours Thursday and will last through the night. There will be a few leftover showers Friday morning. Highs will stay around average, in the lower 70s from mid-week through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.