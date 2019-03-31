Scattered showers possible on Tuesday with a brief cool down this week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A cold front will move through this evening bringing the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms.
The main concern will be gusty winds and hail, but there is a threat for isolated tornadoes.
This activity will end around midnight. Rain showers will end by early Sunday morning with chilly overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Much cooler air will settle in by Sunday afternoon with highs only in the middle 50s, a full twenty degrees cooler then Saturday!
The week will start off dry but cool with highs near 60 degrees on Monday.
Scattered rain showers will be possible on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
This brief cool-down or “Dogwood Winter” will not be long lived… highs will be back into the 70s for the rest of the week!
