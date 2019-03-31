Freeze Warning overnight; cool start to the week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9:00 AM CDT Monday morning, please cover or protect any plants and vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold.
The week will start off dry but cool with highs near 60 degrees on Monday. A few isolated rain showers will be possible on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. This brief cool-down or “Dogwood Winter” will not be long lived… highs will be back into the 70s for the rest of the week! Wednesday is looking very nice with highs near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
Rain showers and even some thunder will be likely for Thursday with highs staying in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.