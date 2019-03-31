Auburn basketball to land at Montgomery Regional Airport Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Fans are invited out to the Montgomery Regional Airport Sunday evening to welcome back the Auburn Men’s Basketball team.
The team is expected to land around 8 p.m. Fans should park in the airport parking lot and line up along the fence between the airport and Montgomery Airport.
Friday, the Tigers defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 to advance to their first Elite 8 since 1986 where they defeated Kentucky 77-71 in overtime.
The Auburn Tigers have advanced to their first Final Four in school history where will take on Virginia Saturday in Minneapolis.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.