Tennessee Riverkeeper announces intent to sue Decatur Utilities over sewage concerns

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A local organization has announced a second intent to sue Decatur Utilities after they say millions of gallons of sewage have been released into the waterways.
The organization sent a notice of intent to sue on Friday.
A press release from the Riverkeeper says the Decatur Utilities Waste Water Treatment Plant violated the Clean Water Act and the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act.
As part of the intent to sue, David Whiteside, the founder of Tennessee Riverkeeper, says, "In 2019, in Decatur, Alabama, there have been 50 sewage overflows totaling more than 6,400,000 gallons of untreated sewage entering our waterways.”
Tennessee Riverkeeper claims leaders in Decatur have not done an adequate job protecting the city’s river and drinking water.
The non-profit organization says they plan to file suit against Decatur Utilities within the next 60 days.
