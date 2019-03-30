Showers and storms spark tonight | Colder Sunday

It is a warm start to the day, and temperatures will continue to climb this afternoon. Daytime highs will peak into the mid 70s today. Most of the day will be dry, but a few light showers are possible during the day. Tonight, an approaching cold front will bring showers to the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms are expected to enter the western portion of the Tennessee Valley around 6 PM. Storms tonight could be strong to even severe. High damaging winds and hail are possible with the storms. The rain will come through the night and should be out of the area by sunrise Sunday.