Dad fabricates robbery to cover up theft of daughter’s Girl Scout cookie money, police say

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV/CNN) - An Oregon man accused of making up a robbery story to cover the theft of his daughter’s Girl Scout cookie money appeared in court Friday.
Forty-year-old Brian Couture is charged with initiating a false report and improper use of an emergency reporting system. Both are misdemeanor offenses.
Police say he called 911 on March 6 and reported that he’d struggled with someone who’d broken in.
When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive.
He was hospitalized, but eventually acknowledged that he staged the scene and made up a story, according to police.
He was arrested March 18.
In court Friday, Couture pleaded not guilty.
A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed that Couture has a daughter who is a member of the organization and that there is around $740 missing from cookie sales connected to the case.
They are reportedly working on a repayment plan.
