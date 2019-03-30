Auburn fan ecstatic after Sweet 16 victory

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hundreds of Auburn fans crammed into Baumhower’s on Friday to watch the Tigers take on North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
Friday night’s game was the first time in 16 years that Auburn has played in the Sweet 16.
Ray Dickinson, an Auburn fan, was at Baumhower’s watching the game with his longtime friend Tony Bowden, a North Carolina fan.
“We have been good friends for probably about 15 years, but as of tonight, I don’t know who he is,” Dickinson said.
It was a matchup both Dickinson and Bowden saw coming.
“I expected North Carolina to play Auburn and I put it in my bracket. I just got North Carolina advancing though,” Bowden said.
What they couldn’t agree on though was which team would win and advance to the Elite 8.
“Auburn will win the entire thing,” Dickinson said.
“Tarheels all the way! We’re going to meet Duke in the finals and we’re going to take it home,” Bowden said.
In the end, Auburn defeated North Carolina 97-80, and Dickinson couldn’t be happier.
“I’m going to nag him all week long and I’m going to buy his next drink,” Dickinson said.
