Two seriously injured in shooting near school in east Charlotte

Two seriously injured in shooting near school in east Charlotte
Two people were seriously injured in a shooting near a school in east Charlotte Friday morning. (WBTV)
March 29, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:46 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning, drawing a heavy police presence.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Central Avenue near N Sharon Amity Road. The area is near Commonwealth High School.

School officials say a lockdown went into place for an hour at Commonwealth High and has since been lifted. Everyone at the school is safe and accounted for, school administrators say.

Medic says they took the two shot to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

#BREAKING: Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte. The shooting happened on Central Avenue near Commonwealth High School. WHAT WE KNOW » https://bit.ly/2Ox2wN6

Posted by WBTV News on Friday, March 29, 2019

Commonwealth High School is a charter school and not part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

No names or possible motives have been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.