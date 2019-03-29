Two seriously injured in shooting near school in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Friday morning, drawing a heavy police presence.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Central Avenue near N Sharon Amity Road. The area is near Commonwealth High School.
School officials say a lockdown went into place for an hour at Commonwealth High and has since been lifted. Everyone at the school is safe and accounted for, school administrators say.
Medic says they took the two shot to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.
Commonwealth High School is a charter school and not part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
No names or possible motives have been released.
