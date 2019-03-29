Pedestrian seriously injured in wreck near Bob Wallace Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a Thursday night wreck that left one woman seriously injured.
The wreck happened in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard just after 10 p.m.
Huntsville police say the female pedestrian was trying to cross Bob Wallace when the driver hit her. They also say the driver told police she saw the pedestrian before the wreck and tried to avoid hitting her.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police say due to her condition, they will be obtaining a warrant, although no charges are expected at this time.
Authorities also say the driver consented to a Forensic Blood Draw.
Neither the woman injured or the driver have been identified.
