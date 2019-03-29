3 from north Alabama killed in Kansas wreck

GEARY COUNTY, KS (WAFF) - Kansas Highway Patrol confirms three people from north Alabama were killed in a single-vehicle wreck early Wednesday.
Investigators say the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Intestate 70, entered the median, struck a guard rail, and vaulted over Kansas 177. A trooper tweeted that it was reported around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
All three occupants were killed.
The driver was identified as Leroy Allen Myers, 58, of Arab. His two passengers were identified as Joey Brannon Tidwell, 21, of Albertville, and Halie Marie Davis, 23, of Madison.
The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states none of them were wearing a seat belt..
