Mild tonight; Rain moves in by Saturday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Cloud cover will remain in place for the rest of Friday evening with mild temperatures overnight falling into the middle 50s.
Saturday will start of mostly cloudy with breezy winds boosting temperatures into the middle 70s. A cold front will move through by late afternoon and will bring widespread rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Any storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and winds gusting around 30 mph. Rain showers will end by early Sunday morning with chilly overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Much cooler air will settle in by Sunday afternoon with highs only in the middle 50s, a full twenty degrees cooler then Saturday! The week will start off dry but cool with highs near 60 degrees on Monday. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
This brief cool-down or “Dogwood Winter” will not be long lived… highs will be back into the 70s for the rest of the week!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.